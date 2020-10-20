Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Black Suit for Time100 Talks Edition

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect™ with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

Alongside her husband Prince Harry, Meghan Markle is back with another virtual appearance. This time, they're leading a conversation for Time100 Talks. Much like the other virtual conversations Markle has been having, this one seem to center around the effects of technology and social media on our lives. The Sussexes' chat, which features a number of expert speakers, is titled "Engineering a Better World." While the talk debuted Tuesday, Markle and Prince Harry posed for a professional portrait that was unveiled last week, and in it, they both wore similar outfits.

Markle's is a slim, streamlined black suit paired with a simple cream blouse. (In the portrait, it looks more like a T-shirt whereas during the talk it looks like a lower-cut blouse.) The Daily Mail reports that the suit is a repeat of an Alexander McQueen number she wore in February of 2018 to her first semi-formal evening event with Prince Harry, before they were even married. However, eagle-eyed Meghan's Mirror points out that there are differences in the details of the jacket. Thus, the suit's provenance remains unconfirmed.

Also of note: The watch Markle's wearing, at least in the portrait, is likely a hand-me-down from her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. The Daily Mail reports that it's a Cartier Tank Française watch Diana wore on a number of occasions and received on her 21st birthday from her father. She paired the watch with a Cartier Love bracelet and a custom Lorraine Schwartz pinky ring. Fancy!



Photo: Pool/Getty Images

