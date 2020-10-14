Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese Maxi Dress Edition

She chose the breezy, printed look for another virtual conversation with Fortune.

Without leaving her California home, Meghan Markle has really been making the rounds virtually, giving on-camera interviews around important topics including racism, technology, mental health and, most recently, social media use.

On Tuesday, Fortune revealed clips from a conversation between Markle and editor Emma Hinchliffe. While they discussed Markle's concerns around social media, the Duchess wore a cool, flowy maxi dress by Hope for Flowers (as identified by Meghan's Mirror), a colorful, casual dress line created by Tracy Reese and built around slow, responsible production practices using low-impact fabrics. While the exact print Markle's wearing doesn't appear to be available, you can still shop this striped version.

In addition to showing Markle's support for a sustainably-minded, Black-owned brand, the breezy dress also shows how hot it still is in southern California. (Ninety-five in October? Sure.) We hope things cool down soon so that Markle can start gracing us with some cozy fall Zoom looks.

See more things the Duchess of Sussex has worn in the gallery below.

