Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Sleeveless Black Turtleneck Edition

She made two appearances over the weekend, to honor World Mental Health Day and International Day of the Girl.

On Oct. 11, Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, made yet another Zoom appearance to speak on an issue that's important to them — this time, it was girls' access to education, in honor of International Day of the Girl.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a conversation with Malala Yousafzai and the Malala Fund about the role education plays in shaping society. You can watch it in full, below.

The sleeveless black turtleneck Markle wore in the video was by Anine Bing — specifically, the Miranda top, the brand confirmed to Fashionista. She styled it with white trousers, a brown belt and a few of her favorite pieces of jewelry, like her Monica Vinader Linear Chain and Cartier Love bracelets, for the appearance, per Meghan's Mirror.

The Duke and Duchess also sat down with the Teenager Therapy podcast over the weekend, to call attention to World Mental Health Day (Oct. 10). You can listen to the episode, in which they discuss the importance of destigmatizing this issue, here.

To record with Teenager Therapy, Markle paid tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with an "R.B.G." T-shirt and a "When There Are Nine" mask from Etsy, per Meghan's Mirror, which she wore with a striped cardigan from J.Crew, jeans and Manolo Blahnik BB 105 Suede Pumps.

Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the top Markle wore on Oct 11. It has since been edited.

