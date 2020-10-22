Great Outfits in Fashion History: Milla Jovovich Doing Elevated Grunge in 1992

Photo: Tom Wargacki/WireImage

The fall of 1992 was a big moment for grunge fashion. Marc Jacobs debuted his infamous Perry Ellis collection that September, while Anna Sui, too, incorporated the Seattle-based trend into her collection that season. Model/actor Milla Jovovich clearly absorbed this elevated grunge moment, embodying the look at a premiere party for the film "Chaplin" in London that December.

She casually paired a silvery lurex maxi dress with a cream, open, floor-length thick wool duster vest. The glam lurex juxtaposted against the more natural-looking nubby wool offers a lesson in unexpected texture-mixing: It works because it shouldn't. Of course, she finished it all off with a pair of Dr. Martens, for a look that would totally still work today.

