MISS GRASS Is Hiring A Senior Designer In Venice, California (Remote)

OVERVIEW

Miss Grass is looking for a rockstar Senior Graphic Designer to work cross-functionally within the Miss Grass ecosystem to help evolve, execute, and maintain a cohesive visual brand identity across our many platforms—social, e-commerce, website, email, marketing, product, merch, editorial, and partnerships. You will be a critical set of eyes for the brand, helping to visualize and extend our existing brand guidelines into real-world application. The Miss Grass Senior Designer will both understand, harness, and elevate the existing brand. This role is full-time remote; our office is based in Venice, CA.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Work alongside Sr. Content + Creative Director, Head of Growth, Social Manager, and CEO to help execute and maintain a cohesive visual identity for Miss Grass

Evolve existing brand guidelines and develop assets for social, e-commerce, marketing and product

Think creatively about the visual extension of the Miss Grass brand, identifying opportunities, strategy, creative collaboration partners, and trends

REQUIREMENTS

Portfolio of work, with relevant experience working for an aesthetically-driven lifestyle brand

Extensive Adobe Suite experience

Ability to design across print, social, digital, and product packaging

Ability to design and work within the parameters of Wordpress, Shopify and an ESP such as Klaviyo

Understanding of and interest in social media and digital trends

Basic HTML experience

CHERRY ON TOP

Experience designing for CPG brands, especially packaging

ABOUT MISS GRASS

Miss Grass is on a mission to help the world get good at weed. We educate on the science, the history, the culture, and the products that work best—all in the spirit of conscious consumption. So whether you’re brand new to the weed party, or you’ve been around for a while, Miss Grass is here to light your way.

WANT TO APPLY?

Email your resume, cover letter, portfolio/website, instagram, and any other relevant links with SUBJECT LINE “It’s me, Miss Grass’ Senior Designer” to contact@missgrass.com