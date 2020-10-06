Miu Miu Puts a Feminine Spin on Athletic Wear for Spring 2021

When you have a track meet at four and a cocktail party at six.

The socially distanced Miu Miu set. Photo: Courtesy of Miu Miu

Over the past few months, Miuccia Prada has been musing over uniform dressing and casual wear, putting her own spin on Zoom dressing over at Prada. That worked especially well for the Spring 2021 line, designed in collaboration with Raf Simons, which seamlessly combined hoodies and nylon with feminine skirts and kitten heels. But what to do at Miu Miu, her ultra-feminine, embellished-to-the-hilt little sister line? Well, it turns out that going sporty works here, too.

The socially-distanced show — all attendees were brought in live via screens mounted throughout the set — kicked off with a series of looks featuring turtlenecks styled with hot pants and slick outerwear, whether a striped blazer or a streamlined coat. For spring, there are trackpants paired with chiffon ruffles, sporty dresses adorned with bows and velour jackets layered over sparkling halter tops. You'll also find cupcake-level skirts paired with sporty separates, bow-adorned satin dresses and short hemlines the likes of which I haven't since the early aughts heyday of Abercrombie and Fitch.

On the footwear front, there are embellished heels, of course — but the kicky, square-toed sneakers seem like a safer bet in a time of stay-at-home dressing. Oh, and Lila Moss — that will be Kate Moss' daughter — opened and closed the show, quite the feat for her very first (and we're betting not the last) runway appearance.

See the complete Miu Miu Spring 2021 collection in the gallery below:

