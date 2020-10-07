MMPR IS HIRING - EDITORIAL ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE (Remote)

Michele Marie PR is a full-service public relations agency specializing editorial, celebrity/influencer and experiential event PR in the fashion, beauty, wellness and lifestyle industries.

Michele Marie PR is a full-service public relations agency specializing editorial, celebrity/influencer and experiential event PR in the fashion, beauty, wellness and lifestyle industries. MMPR focuses on developing and executing strategically targeted press campaigns to brand clients as leaders in their own particular sect.

MMPR is looking for a qualified candidate to join our public relations team as an Editorial Account Executive – must currently be securing press placements in print, digital, broadcast and podcast outlets. Candidates must have at least experience. Must have strong contacts; strong writing skills are a must. Looking for a flexible individual with the skill-set to manage multiple accounts.

MMPR offers Medical, Vision and Dental benefits, Summer Fridays, 3 weeks paid vacations, paid work-from-home days and paid PTO.

Please send resumes to jobs@michelemariepr.com with the subject line: Editorial AE.