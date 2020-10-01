Great Outfits in Fashion History: Naomi Campbell in a Sparkly Versace Mini Dress at the 1997 VMAs

Photo: Terry McGinnis/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

In the background of the above photo of Naomi Cambell at the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards, a group of men appear to be staring at her, their faces displaying a mix of awe and disbelief. It may look odd, but if you think about it, if you bore witness to this stunning woman in this unreal, light-reflecting metallic sparkly Versace dress in real life, you'd probably do the same thing.

Try as Kim Kardashian West might have to pull it off, this particular dress was made not for us normies, but for a supermodel of Campbell's prowess and confidence. But that doesn't mean we can't embrace metallic sparkle in other ways. Browse the gallery below for a few fun options.

