Must Read: Naomi Campbell Covers 'Vogue,' Blackpink Star Lisa Becomes a MAC Ambassador

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Naomi Campbell covers Vogue

Supermodel Naomi Campbell is U.S. Vogue's November 2020 cover star, photographed by Ethan James Green and wearing Dior Haute Couture. In the accompanying story penned by Afua Hirsch, Campbell talks racism in American and British media, mentoring upcoming models and facing grief. {Vogue}

K-pop star Lisa from Blackpink named MAC ambassador

Blackpink group member Lisa is MAC's newest ambassador, which puts the K-pop star in the same league as performers like Lady Gaga and Rosalía who have also represented the brand, reports Laura Regensdorf. This marks the latest in a slate of brand partnerships for the musician, who's also appeared in campaigns for Celine and Bulgari. {Vanity Fair}

Savage x Fenty celebrates breast cancer "survivors and thrivers"

Savage x Fenty's latest campaign features women and femmes who have "survived and thrived" in spite of having breast cancer. For each style purchased from Savage x Fenty's Breast Cancer Awareness collection, the brand will send a portion of proceeds to the Clara Lionel Foundation "to fund critical research and support members of the Black community who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, an underrepresented group within the health care system," said the brand in a release. {Fashionista inbox}

October becomes another fashion month

This autumn, brands like Michael Kors, Raf Simons and Comme des Garçons are showing outside of the traditional fashion calendar, essentially creating a second fall fashion month in October. Whether or not this loosey-goosey, every-brand-for-itself mentality lasts in the long run is yet to be seen, but it's likely to stick around at least through next season, writes Lauren Sherman. {Business of Fashion}

Isaac Mizrahi reflects on the 25-year anniversary of "Unzipped"

The fashion world depicted in the documentary "Unzipped," which traces Isaac Mizrahi's design process over the course of two seasons, no longer exists. But that's part of what makes looking back on it so interesting. Mizrahi reminisces with writer Jessica Iredale about what the documentary foreshadowed about the industry and why the film has stood the test of time so effectively. {Town & Country}

