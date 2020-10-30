New Women's Contemporary Brand Is Hiring A Fashion Designer (Remote)
We are an exciting new Women’s Contemporary brand based in NYC, hiring a fashion designer who wants to be part of creating a new brand. Similar brands would be Ganni, House of Sunny, Paloma Wool, and Simonett. If you are familiar with these brands, it's probably a good fit. The vibe of the brand is cool and fresh, and we encourage you to push your creativity. This job is remote and applicant can be located anywhere. She/he must be curious, energetic, diligent, and a hard-working person. The position is part time/freelance with the intention of moving to full time.
Please apply with both a resume and a portfolio to erica@babelfair.com. A portfolio is a requirement to be considered. All resumes submitted without a portfolio will not be considered.
Your responsibilities:
- Create design direction and fabric/trim selections into designs for upcoming seasons
- Create original flat sketches based on upcoming trends and mainstream designs
- Work with sample rooms and vendors to monitor and track samples, ensuring information on tech pack is accurately translated into development samples
- Research trends and bring in new ideas through competitive shopping, forecasting websites, and runway shows
- Research and source on latest trend of fabric, trim, and embellishments and present to the team
- Basic print design
- Create cost sheets and product lists on Excel before the season launch
- Organize all the design materials in the library.
Requirements:
- Must have a Bachelor’s or Associates degree in Fashion Apparel Design
- Must have 2+ years of Fashion Design experience with Women's contemporary brand
- Must have strong design aesthetic, color sense, and conceptual skills
- Ability to create flat sketches by hand and illustrations in CAD
- Must be proficient in Photoshop, Illustrator, Excel, and Word
- Basic garment construction knowledge required
- Comprehensive knowledge of silhouettes, fabrication, color/print usage, graphics, embellishment layouts, and trim required
- Flexibility to adapt in a well to fast paced, rapidly changing work environment
- Must be a team player and open to take direction
We are looking for:
- Someone who is excited about creating a new brand
- Someone on the pulse of trends but also able to create new innovative designs
- A good and fast communicator
- A fast, efficient work style
Please submit both a resume and portfolio to apply.
Job Type: Part-time
Experience:
- womens clothing design: 2 years (Required)
Work Location:
- Fully Remote