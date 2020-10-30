New Women's Contemporary Brand Is Hiring A Fashion Designer (Remote)

We are an exciting new Women’s Contemporary brand based in NYC, hiring a fashion designer who wants to be part of creating a new brand.

Image: Babel Fair

We are an exciting new Women’s Contemporary brand based in NYC, hiring a fashion designer who wants to be part of creating a new brand. Similar brands would be Ganni, House of Sunny, Paloma Wool, and Simonett. If you are familiar with these brands, it's probably a good fit. The vibe of the brand is cool and fresh, and we encourage you to push your creativity. This job is remote and applicant can be located anywhere. She/he must be curious, energetic, diligent, and a hard-working person. The position is part time/freelance with the intention of moving to full time.

Please apply with both a resume and a portfolio to erica@babelfair.com. A portfolio is a requirement to be considered. All resumes submitted without a portfolio will not be considered.

Your responsibilities:

Create design direction and fabric/trim selections into designs for upcoming seasons

Create original flat sketches based on upcoming trends and mainstream designs

Work with sample rooms and vendors to monitor and track samples, ensuring information on tech pack is accurately translated into development samples

Research trends and bring in new ideas through competitive shopping, forecasting websites, and runway shows

Research and source on latest trend of fabric, trim, and embellishments and present to the team

Basic print design

Create cost sheets and product lists on Excel before the season launch

Organize all the design materials in the library.

Requirements:

Must have a Bachelor’s or Associates degree in Fashion Apparel Design

Must have 2+ years of Fashion Design experience with Women's contemporary brand

Must have strong design aesthetic, color sense, and conceptual skills

Ability to create flat sketches by hand and illustrations in CAD

Must be proficient in Photoshop, Illustrator, Excel, and Word

Basic garment construction knowledge required

Comprehensive knowledge of silhouettes, fabrication, color/print usage, graphics, embellishment layouts, and trim required

Flexibility to adapt in a well to fast paced, rapidly changing work environment

Must be a team player and open to take direction

We are looking for:

Someone who is excited about creating a new brand

Someone on the pulse of trends but also able to create new innovative designs

A good and fast communicator

A fast, efficient work style

Please submit both a resume and portfolio to apply.

Job Type: Part-time

Experience:

womens clothing design: 2 years (Required)

Work Location: