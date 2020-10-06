Must Read: Normani Covers 'Teen Vogue,' Carol Lim and Humberto Leon on Kenzo Takada

Normani on the October 2020 cover of "Teen Vogue." Photo: Micaiah Carter for Teen Vogue

Normani covers Teen Vogue

Normani covers the latest issue of Teen Vogue in a colorful Christopher John Rogers blazer. Inside the issue, the former Fifth Harmony member talks to Tre'vell Anderson about her new album, navigating vulnerability and her divine calling to "be a representation that Black girls can do anything." {Teen Vogue}

Carol Lim and Humberto Leon on Kenzo Takada

In an op-ed for Business of Fashion, former Kenzo co-creative directors Carol Lim and Humberto Leon discuss the positive impact Kenzo Takada made on their lives as designers and creatives wanting to break into fashion. "He was really the first Asian designer," they write. "He was the first in so many categories, but the first Asian designer to take on Paris and create a brand and a house and a new language for fashion. When we arrived in Paris, there was a lot of scepticism about us. Kenzo is such a beloved and historical Parisian brand. We had to remind people of his beginnings and ensure we would bring our Asianess to the label. He was our inspiration as a person because he had done it. He was an example for us and countless others." {Business of Fashion}

Angelica Ross covers Self

Actress and transgender rights advocate Angelica Ross stars on the October cover of Self in a vest by Dior and top by TLZ L' Femme. For the cover story, Ross spoke with Crissle West over Zoom about everything from dealing with the uptick in hate crimes against Black trans people, to the groundbreaking work she's done in entertainment already — and how she's got so much more to come. {Self}

Angelica Ross on the October 2020 cover of "Self." Photo: Chris Barker

Madewell introduces new recycled cashmere initiatives

Ahead of winter, Madewell is releasing new fiber standards and sweater materials, starting with the launch of recycled cashmere on Tuesday. The brand's recycled cashmere features 70% globally-sourced certified recycled cashmere, woven with 30% responsibly sourced wool for durability. You can shop the collection here. {Fashionista inbox}

Brown Girl Jane partners with Birchbox to highlight Black-owned beauty brands

The CBD company Brown Girl Jane teamed up with Birchbox to takeover its October subscription box and fill it with samples exclusively from Black-owned beauty brands. The box will include products from Luv + Co, Blk/Opl, Briogeo, Pattern Beauty, V Kosmetik and The Honey Pot Co. The goal is to encourage consumers to swap out at least five of their products for new options from Black-owned businesses. Learn more here. {Fashionista inbox}

