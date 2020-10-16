Nylon Consulting is Hiring An Account Executive, Public Relations In New York, NY

Nylon Consulting is a boutique public relations and social media firm headquartered in NYC that works with design brands in the home and lifestyle industries.

ABOUT NYLON CONSULTING

Nylon Consulting is a boutique public relations and social media firm headquartered in NYC that works with design brands in the home and lifestyle industries. Our clients are interior designers and product companies that range in size from start ups to heritage brands.

We are looking for an Account Executive to join our PR division that can help support the team in furthering the communications goals for each client. This role will support the Account Supervisor and the company founder and will work on a number of the agency’s accounts to help grow their brand awareness through media placements and collaborative partnerships.

REQUIREMENTS/NECESSARY SKILLS

Ideally 2-3 years in house or at an agency in a PR role

Highly organized - this role will be managing administrative tasks for the clients in addition to writing pitches and supporting the Supervisor on strategic initiatives

An interest in and an understanding of media - someone who reads and pays attention to lifestyle sites as well as the influencer landscape and the news is an ideal candidate. A great publicist is someone who loves to read and is plugged into what is going on in the world around them.

Great writer - Writing skills are essential for pitching

Critical Thinker and Problem Solver - this agency thrives on people with ideas. If a pitch doesn’t work, how can we re work it? Are there other outlets that might be interested, or is there another way to position the story?

Team player - this is a small agency and we operate from an “all hands on deck” mentality - no task is too small or too large for anyone

Interest in home decor and interior design

WHY NYLON?

We are a boutique agency that prides itself on a great company culture, wonderful clients and an environment that fosters employee growth. We look for candidates that are driven self starters with a great sense of humor. We’re always learning and trying to think about what is coming next in the media landscape. We offer healthcare, generous PTO policies, 401k matching, an annual company retreat, summer Fridays, remote working (even outside of COVID) and most importantly - a voice, autonomy and career growth.

Please apply by sending your resume AND any applicable writing samples/internship products to info@nylonconsulting.com.