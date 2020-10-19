OMA THE LABEL Is Hiring A Fashion Operations Assistant in New York, NY

OMA THE LABEL- is a black owned brand focused on challenging homogenous industry standards, while creating quality and affordable pieces for the everyday woman.

OMA THE LABEL- is a black owned brand focused on challenging homogenous industry standards, while creating quality and affordable pieces for the everyday woman.

We're a fashion brand looking for a Fashion Operation Assistant based in NEW YORK CITY!

The ideal candidate is a fast learner, detail oriented and has a love for fashion, with some operation experience. The ideal candidate is responsible for assisting the operation with tasks requested, helping, managing and coordinating with other interns.

This role will be responsible for maintaining and updating all products to include product descriptions, pricing, tagging, collection management and inventory integrity. Help with customer inquiries/emails, order fulfillment, communicate either with stylist, editors or any other necessary individuals. Have some knowledge in fashion and be able to take on any tasks and work well under pressure. This role is both analytical and creative with consumers and product at the center of all decisions.

NOTE: this position might transition into a full time position, so we are looking for someone who is open to that possibility and wants to grow with a small team but killer team.

Requirements

Knowledge of fashion brands and trends

Knowledge of the Google Suite and Email

Basic understanding of e-mailing and e-commerce

Able to prioritize and manage tasks required by supervisors and assigned to you.

Possess a strong work ethic and multi-task personality

Must own a laptop

Be able to commute to our Manhattan office

Be 18 years of age or older

Responsibilities and Duties

Assist with operational support such as order fulfillment, inventory management shipment scheduling, customer emails, follow up, and any other necessary tasks.

Manage and coordinates with the stylist pull, communicate and reach out to stylists, manage sample requests

Help out in other areas when needed

Organize and help maintain all internal documents up to date

Organize and keep track of pieces.

Manage and coordinates with the stylist pull or editor's desk-side

Maintaining and updating all products to include product descriptions, pricing, tagging, collection management and inventory integrity.

Trouble shoot and provide solutions for efficiencies

Proficient with Shopify

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal

Manage multiple projects at a time

Business curiosity

Education, And/or Experience

Bachelor's Degree in Fashion and Business/Finance preferred, but not required.

Work experience in Fashion, Apparel and E-commerce required

Hourly rate $15-25 based on experience.

To apply for this position please email us at info@omathelabel.com with the subject “operation assistant”.