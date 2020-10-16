13 Fleece Joggers on Sale to Help You Achieve Peak Coziness

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Still living in sweats? You're not alone. The pants we pledged allegiance to in mid March refuse to become irrelevant (even if you can't possibly imagine owning another tie-dye pair at this point). The recently-wrapped Spring 2021 runways in New York solidified them as trendy closet staples until next summer, so make room in your dresser for even more fleece joggers. Luckily, several retailers got the message and want to make your obsession more affordable by putting the cozy pants on sale. We rounded up our favorite discounted options below. Happy shopping!

13 Gallery 13 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.