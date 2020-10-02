13 Waterproof Jackets on Sale That'll Prepare You for Unpredictable Fall Weather

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

With fall in full force, we can expect weeks of unpredictable weather, from surprise rain showers to startling thunderstorms. So, it might not be a bad idea to stock up on waterproof outerwear. Sporty, '90s-style anoraks are an easy-to-throw-on option when you're in sweatpants and translucent raincoats are perfect for when you're wearing a good outfit you'd like to keep it dry without letting it go unseen. Below, we've rounded up 13 lightweight, weather-resistant jackets on sale that's shield you from whatever October throws your way. Happy shopping!

13 Gallery 13 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

