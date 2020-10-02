13 Waterproof Jackets on Sale That'll Prepare You for Unpredictable Fall Weather
With fall in full force, we can expect weeks of unpredictable weather, from surprise rain showers to startling thunderstorms. So, it might not be a bad idea to stock up on waterproof outerwear. Sporty, '90s-style anoraks are an easy-to-throw-on option when you're in sweatpants and translucent raincoats are perfect for when you're wearing a good outfit you'd like to keep it dry without letting it go unseen. Below, we've rounded up 13 lightweight, weather-resistant jackets on sale that's shield you from whatever October throws your way. Happy shopping!
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.
Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.