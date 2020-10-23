13 Puffer Jackets on Sale to Get You Through a Winter of Outdoor Dining

Photo: Imaxtree

If outdoor dining and other social distance-compliant activities are on your winter agenda, then you're going to need the proper gear. Puffer jackets have served as fashion's ultra-practical coat-of-choice for the last few seasons, making them the perfect outerwear companion for going out to eat and spending time outside, six feet apart, during a pandemic. They'll keep you warm and, if you get extra padding, will help you keep a safe distance from others. Ahead, shop 13 puffy jackets on sale to wear for the next six months and beyond.

13 Gallery 13 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

