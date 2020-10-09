17 Long-Sleeve Dresses on Sale to Spruce up Your Fall Wardrobe

Photo: Imaxtree

How are we almost halfway through October? If you've been procrastinating on your fall shopping (seasonal dressing can feel weird when we're spending most of our days at home), consider hitting up the sale section right now, where you'll find plenty of cold-weather dresses — think long sleeve and midi styles — at a discount. Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite 17 on-sale options, from holiday-ready garments to lounge-friendly styles. Happy shopping!

17 Gallery 17 Images

