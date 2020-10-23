Raf Simons Womenswear Is Here

Photo: Courtesy of Raf Simons

It's been a big season for Raf Simons. Towards the end of September, he made his debut as co-creative director of Prada, presenting a collection which combined his own style signatures with that of the beloved Italian fashion house. And on Friday, Simons presented his own eponymous Spring 2021 collection, entitled "Teenage Dream," which included womenswear for the first time.

This was big news for devoted fans of the Belgian designer, who have snapped up his womenswear work at places like Jil Sander, Christian Dior and Calvin Klein, and looking at his debut offering, they're not likely to be disappointed.

The Raf Simons Spring 2021 collection was inspired by classic teen movies spanning multiple decades and genres, from "Hair" and "The Breakfast Club" to "Scream" and "Nightmare on Elm Street." The results: '70s suit shapes blown into oversized proportions, like swinging vests and wide bell bottom pants; swirling, groovy prints that have people speculating that the designer collaborated with Pucci; graphics with phrases like "Welcome the Children of the Revolution Home" and snaps from vintage yearbooks; floor-sweeping ponchos and giant, shapeless coats.

The textural depth here runs the gamut from lush velvets to shiny vinyl, and of course, the color play is exquisite. There's plenty of the kind of thick knits that Simons' fans love to snap up, but there's also a glimmer of a red carpet moment towards the end in a long, black velvet dress with jewels at the collar. Between this collection and his Prada debut, it's exciting to have Simons back in the womenswear mix.

See the complete Raf Simons Spring 2021 collection in the gallery below:

