Great Outfits in Fashion History: Rashida Jones at a Rachel Comey Show in 2013

Much has been written about the practice of "transitional dressing" (i.e. what to wear in those awkward weeks in between seasons — when it's no longer summer but it's not quite fall yet, when it's technically spring but it very much still feels like winter and so on). But Rashida Jones epitomized it at Rachel Comey's Spring 2014 show, held in Brooklyn in September 2013.

Her outfit followed a pretty uncomplicated formula: oversized blazer plus blouse plus shorts plus heels. However, the magic's in the details. Her jacket brings together two different fabrics — a navy jacquard for the vest and a sportier black material for the sleeves, which then puff at the cuff to give it an almost bomber-like look. Underneath, Jones wore a white, printed button-down (another contrast) done all the way up and tucked into a pair of black bottoms, just shorter than the hem of her jacket. She finished off the look with a pair of heeled sandals.

This look is clearly thought-out, but not fussy; the contrasting elements all carefully considered, so as to not clash — which, to me, feels very Rachel Comey. Feeling inspired? Recreate the look with the pieces in the gallery, below.

