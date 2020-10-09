Great Outfits in Fashion History: Rihanna in Bright, Furry Miu Miu

Photo: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

It was a really bizarre fashion month, and while there were things we didn't miss, something I personally was sorry not to get was celebrity front row style — and, perhaps more specifically, Rihanna's fashion week fashions.

Rihanna has been a FROW staple pretty much from the moment she hit the scene, which makes it hard to play favorites with her looks, but I'll try. In March 2014, Rih attended the Miu Miu Fall 2014 fashion show wearing this look from the brand. Now, typically, when I think of Miu Miu, I think of more demure, girlish fare — and it's not that Rihanna couldn't do demure and girly, per se, so much as it doesn't really tend to be her style.

The mark of someone with true personal style is that they could take anything and make it their own, which is precisely what Rihanna did on this occasion. She pulled a leather jacket with bright, furry accents and layered it over a knit sweater with a very deep V neckline. Then she added in black thigh-highs, black strappy sandals and black cat eye sunglasses for a look that is as deceptively simple and easy as it is sexy.

My only question: Was she cold?

Shop Rihanna-inspired pieces now:

4 Gallery 4 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.