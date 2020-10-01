Get a First Look at the Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Virtual Blowout

It's got Rihanna's jaw-dropping, "I don't know how she does it" perfection written all over it.

Last September, Rihanna created one of the most-buzzed-about events for Savage x Fenty. She treated a tight guest list, which included Anna Wintour and Paris Hilton, to an inclusive, dance-filled fashion show at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. The masses didn't get to see the lingerie or musical talent served at the show until weeks later when it streamed on Amazon Prime Video. Given the success of the first digital spectacle and the social gathering restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the business mogul decided to put on another virtual feast of scantily clad models and powerhouse performers to get us excited about the brand's latest bedtime wares.

On Thursday — a day before the full show is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video, and before the collection goes on sale — we got a glimpse at what's in store, and it's got Rihanna's jaw-dropping, "I don't know how she does it" perfection written all over it.

Newly released show images reveal returning Savage x Fenty favorites Bella Hadid in a slick black look that include shiny latex, lace and body diamonds and Normani in a bridal-inspired ensemble, complete with a veil and sheer garter tights. Paloma Elsesser, also a frequent Fenty face, stuns in a periwinkle set made up of a gartered mini skirt and a bustier halter top. Hilton made the transition from the audience to center of attention, as she's included in this year's lineup in head-to-toe neon pink fishnet tights. Elsewhere, the newest "RuPaul's Drag Race" All-Star Shea Couleé makes a lasting impression in an electric blue sheer mesh bodysuit and Rosalía goes for glam seductress in a black lace embellished bralette accessorized with chunky jewelry.

It's truly a standout cast with too many memorable variations of sexy hosiery and corsets to call out, so enjoy the gallery of stills from the electrifying show below and get ready to watch the spectacle in full on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 2.

