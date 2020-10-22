RK Communications Is Seeking Winter '21 Interns In Los Angeles and New York
The Fashion Intern position is a support role to RK Communications’ community building team and will be conducted in the Los Angeles or New York office (with one day of remote work).
Interns will have opportunity to learn the ins and outs of the industry from watching the team execute. This is a “for credit” internship position with a minimum of 15hrs/week.
There are two open internship positions for Winter 2021, one in RKc-‘s Los Angeles office, the other in its New York headquarters.
Responsibilities
Intern will learn the process of executing a client campaign and work with seasonal product from a diverse group of clients including retailers as well as designers in the swim, ready-to-wear and contemporary categories.
- Support communications team with daily activities, reports and events
- Sample trafficking to magazines, stylists and clients
- Media Monitoring across social, print and digital
- Collection and showroom maintenance (digitally)
- Preparation for remote events
- Assisting with new media and influencer research
- Assisting with media list compilation for targeted initiatives
- Sit-in on outreach brainstorms and strategy development (virtually)
Requirements
- Interest in social media, including Instagram, TikTok, Snap, Triller, HERO, etc.
- Strong interest in fashion, design, art and travel
- Awareness of the art and fashion media landscape
- Experience working in Microsoft suite
- Excellent teamwork skills
- Interest in creative collaboration
- Interest in working on events
- PC or Mac computer
To Apply: Please send your resume to rk@rkcommunications.us, include your location in subject line, Winter 2021 Internship ___.