RK Communications Is Seeking Winter '21 Interns In Los Angeles and New York

Interns will have opportunity to learn the ins and outs of the industry from watching the team execute. This is a “for credit” internship position with a minimum of 15hrs/week.

The Fashion Intern position is a support role to RK Communications’ community building team and will be conducted in the Los Angeles or New York office (with one day of remote work).

Interns will have opportunity to learn the ins and outs of the industry from watching the team execute. This is a “for credit” internship position with a minimum of 15hrs/week.

There are two open internship positions for Winter 2021, one in RKc-‘s Los Angeles office, the other in its New York headquarters.

Responsibilities

Intern will learn the process of executing a client campaign and work with seasonal product from a diverse group of clients including retailers as well as designers in the swim, ready-to-wear and contemporary categories.

Support communications team with daily activities, reports and events

Sample trafficking to magazines, stylists and clients

Media Monitoring across social, print and digital

Collection and showroom maintenance (digitally)

Preparation for remote events

Assisting with new media and influencer research

Assisting with media list compilation for targeted initiatives

Sit-in on outreach brainstorms and strategy development (virtually)

Requirements

Interest in social media, including Instagram, TikTok, Snap, Triller, HERO, etc.

Strong interest in fashion, design, art and travel

Awareness of the art and fashion media landscape

Experience working in Microsoft suite

Excellent teamwork skills

Interest in creative collaboration

Interest in working on events

PC or Mac computer

To Apply: Please send your resume to rk@rkcommunications.us, include your location in subject line, Winter 2021 Internship ___.