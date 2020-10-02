Banana Republic Is Re-Releasing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Dissent Collar

Except, it's been renamed — now, it's the Notorious Necklace.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 2006. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Throughout her storied career on the Supreme Court, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg would wear eye-catching neckwear — typically jabots or collars — over her robe, to communicate how she felt about or where she stood on specific rulings. It became a part of her uniform on the bench.

"You know, the standard robe is made for a man because it has a place for the shirt to show, and the tie. So Sandra Day O'Connor and I thought it would be appropriate if we included as part of our robe something typical of a woman," Justice Ginsburg told the Washington Post in 2009, about the origin of the style choice. "So I have many, many collars."

Justice Ginsburg's most famous accessory is arguably her "Dissent Collar," as it was dubbed following a 2014 interview with Yahoo. The black-and-white beaded necklace was from Banana Republic, given to her in a gift bag at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, which she received in 2012. The brand officially renamed it the "Dissent Collar Necklace" when it re-released the style in 2019, with 50% of the purchase price being donated to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Women's Rights Project.

Following Justice Ginsburg's death last month, Banana Republic announced on Friday that it would re-release its "Dissent Collar," in limited quantities. Except, it's been renamed once again — now, it's called the "Notorious Necklace."

Banana Republic Notorious Necklace, $98, available here.

Additionally, 100% of the purchase price ($98) through Dec. 31, 2020 will go to the International Center for Research on Women (ICRW). (Justice Ginsburg was given the organization's Champions for Change award in 2016.)

A campaign image for Banana Republic's Notorious Necklace. Photo: Courtesy of Banana Republic

You can pre-order Banana Republic's Notorious Necklace on the brand's website.

