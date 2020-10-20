S. Styling team Is Hiring A Styling Assistant In Los Angeles

S. Styling team is looking for a full time second styling assistant. You will be mainly helping the first assistant as well as working with the stylist. This role is hands on with clothes and samples but it is also an administrative role. You will be helping maintain organization, check ins, check outs, boxing, unboxing, packing and unpacking. Job also includes handling archives and storage. You will be responsible for receipts and outfit indexing. You should have excellent communication skills and understanding or willing to learn the nuances of the fashion & film industry. Must live in Los Angeles. Must be available Mon-Fri 9:00a-6:00p, with the occasional weekend. It is an hourly rate, but you will receive overtime. Must have car- mileage will be reimbursed.

Responsibilities

assisting in managing closets, storage, archives & styling kit

organizing

packing/unpacking

check ins/check outs

managing receipts/monthly CC statements

outfit indexing

shipping

research

pick ups/runs

Skills

knowledge of fashion and brands

excellent communication skills

understanding of Google Drive, Dropbox, & iCloud albums

be adept at research (vendors, brands, pictures etc..)

highly organized & neat

a good memory*

able to read receipts & track purchases

analytical & able to multitask

should be able to handle trunks/boxes

able to navigate LA

able to problem solve & think on your feet

crafty/creative

BONUS SKILLS

able to sew

knowledge of Photoshop

styling/set experience

knowledge of fashion showrooms

COVID-19 considerations

Regular testing. You must wear a mask, social distance but be prepared to be on set/run errands. We care about safety, but only a portion of this job can be done remotely.

To Apply: Please send your resume to assistantstylist604@gmail.com.