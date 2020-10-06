Savannah Engel Public Relation Is Hiring A Freelance Public Relations Coordinator In New York, NY - Fashionista
Savannah Engel Public Relation Is Hiring A Freelance Public Relations Coordinator In New York, NY

Savannah Engel Public Relations is looking for a freelance Public Relations Coordinator to work 1-2 days a week starting ASAP.
Savannah Engel Public Relations is looking for a freelance Public Relations Coordinator to work 1-2 days a week starting ASAP. Candidates must be driven, detail-oriented, and punctual with excellent verbal and written communication skills. Freelancer will work directly under our full-time PR Manager, and in tandem with our part-time PR Coordinator. Minimum 2 years Fashion PR experience. Position will be both remote and occasionally in person. The person will work on gift guide, 4 new launches and sample trafficking.

Responsibilities:

  • Sample trafficking & inventory management
  • Updating of publication, VIP & influencer contacts lists
  • Oversee Press coverage tracking and logging
  • Creation of case studies
  • Knowledge of celebrity dressing
  • Drafting and distribution of product pitches to all relevant media outlets
  • Draft, edit and distribute press releases and other relevant PR materials
  • Help manage a team of 8 interns
  • Assist in client-facing projects and collaborations
  • Build on existing media relationships within the industry, while also creating new contacts within the fashion, lifestyle, and design realms

The Ideal Candidate

  • A minimum of 2 years of experience in Public Relations and a proven track record in a management role working with luxury fashion clients
  • Self-starter with strong organizational skills who can multi-task and prioritize
  • Well versed in media, fashion, culture, and entertainment industry trends
  • Proven relationships with media and business contacts that have delivered demonstrable results
  • Strong communications skills
  • Strong interpersonal skills with experience in supervising and managing multiple projects
  • Ability to adapt to changing deadlines and schedules
  • Skilled at writing press releases and other PR related documents
  • Experience using Fashion GPS to track and organize samples

Savannah Engel PR Clients & Events
RETAINER:

Markarian –PR and VIP

Morgan Lane - PR and VIP

PatBO - PR and VIP

Club House Global - PR

Dos Swim - PR and VIP

Franz Skincare - PR and VIP

To Apply: Please send your resume to savannah@savannahengel.com, subject line Freelance Public Relations Coordinator.

