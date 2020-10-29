Must Read: Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh Cover 'Marie Claire,' How Bryanboy Became a TikTok Star

Photo: Quentin Jones/Courtesy of Hearst

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh cover Marie Claire

"Black Widow" stars Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh front the winter issue of Marie Claire, photographed by Quentin Jones. In the accompanying story by Mitchell S. Jackson, they talk about the Marvel movie's postponement (as of now, the release date has been pushed to May 7, 2021), what it was like to film, the kind of roles they're drawn to and how they've been spending their time in quarantine. {Marie Claire}

How Bryanboy became a leading fashion voice on TikTok

In Business of Fashion, Robert Cordero reports on how Bryan Yambao — a.k.a. Bryanboy — has grown his TikTok following since April and become one of fashion's biggest voices on the app. "What I love about TikTok is that it makes fashion alive again. It makes fashion exciting again," Yambao tells him. "[Instagram] is very static, very one dimensional; whereas on TikTok, whenever you post something fashion related, there has to be storytelling, there has to be a narrative." Beyond TikTok, the piece talks about how the Stockholm-based influencer has been able to evolve his profile and business across platforms throughout his decade-plus career. {Business of Fashion}

Tanya Taylor collaborates with Pantone

Tanya Taylor is teaming up with Pantone on a line of T-shirts meant to "bring the therapeutic power of color into people's daily lives," according to a press release. There are three styles, available in both adult and children's sizing; each one is inspired by a color from the Pantone palette that represents a specific emotion: 15-2913 Lilac Chiffon (confidence), 18-3946 Baja Blue (creativity) and 16-5721 Marine Green (calm). Plus, 20% of net sales from this collection will go towards making reusable face masks for New York City public schools, in partnership with Smiling Button, Lyft and the Fund for Public Schools through its COVID-19 Response Effort. {Fashionista inbox}

Juicy Couture's founders reflect on the brand's 25 years

WWD sat down with Juicy Couture founders Pamela Skaist-Levy and Gela Nash-Taylor to look back on 25 years of velour sweats, infamous celebrity moments and more, in honor of the brand's upcoming anniversary. Though the two are no longer associated with Juicy Couture — they've gone on to helm Pam & Gela — they discuss how they launched and grew the business, its legacy and its resurgence in the stay-at-home era. {WWD}

