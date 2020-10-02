Shahla Karimi Is Seeking Fall '20 Interns In Greenpoint, Brooklyn (NYC)

Shahla Karimi is a fine jewelry brand specializing in bridal and milestone jewelry. We are looking for a multi-talented intern to take on a supporting role to the senior product manager.

Shahla Karimi is a fine jewelry brand specializing in bridal and milestone jewelry. We are looking for a multi-talented intern to take on a supporting role to the senior product manager. Future entrepreneurs will benefit most from this internship, but those aiming for small organizations and start-ups will also gain valuable experience.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Perform production work, inclusive of buying materials, pick-ups and drop-offs to contractors (this will build your production contacts, a huge advantage when starting your own business).

QC castings, findings, stones, and finished pieces.

Utilize our Monday.com platform to monitor items in production.

SKILLS:

HUSTLE. Energy, self-motivation, cleverness, and focus.

Production knowledge, especially with metals and stones as it will be needed to deal with vendors.

Resourceful.

Solution-oriented.

The position will begin mid-October and will end on December 18th. Candidate should be available at least 3 days per week. The showroom is located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, however, most of your time will be spent interacting with vendors in the NYC diamond district.

COVID PRECAUSIONS:

Candidate should follow CDC guidelines inside and outside of the workplace. This includes wearing a mask, social distancing when possible, washing hands frequently, and staying home when sick.

TO APPLY: Please send your resume to info@shahlakarimi.com, subject line Fall Internship.