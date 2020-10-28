13 Checkerboard-Print Items That Will Become Your Newest Quarantine Obsession

A look from the Palm Angels Fall 2020 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

There are plenty of safe and stimulating ways to spend the next several socially-distanced months indoors. The Fall 2020 approach? Wearing one of the many checkerboard prints we saw on the runways back in February.

Californian cashmere label The Elder Statesman created plush flared pants in the checked pattern, primed for those days when you want to look like a fun fashion person, but have no plans to move from your couch. Off-White has a bold black-and-white squared, floor-length puffer that'll keep you warm when you get the courage to dine out. Diop made a bandana that combines the print with swirl designs — the perfect face mask alternative. Then, there are the number of brands that have checkered sweaters to wear in the place of boring grey hoodies.

Ahead, shop 13 of our favorite checkerboard prints items for winter.

