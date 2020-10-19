A Cropped Cardigan Is the Fall Essential You Didn't Know You Needed

The market has blown up to meet the demand for these cozy, easily layered knits.

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Ever since that one photo of Katie Holmes in her Khaite cashmere bra and matching cardigan went viral last year, there's been a renewed interest in knit sets — for their ease, their polish, their comfort. Even before that paparazzi shot, they'd gotten a boost from Instagram-favorite brand Alessandra Rich, whose pastel-colored, rosebud-embellished cropped sweaters quickly became a favorite among influencers in recent seasons.

The market has since blown up to meet the demand for these cozy, easily layered knits. Now, you'll find options ranging from super-short to longline and from indie designer to mass market. Some have matching knit bra or camis you can wear with them; others, you can style over your own tops or on their own. And as we settle into all-pumpkin-everything season, a cropped cardigan is the unexpected essential you need in your wardrobe.

We've rounded up some of our favorite styles for fall — shop them all in the gallery, below.

