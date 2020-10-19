A Cropped Cardigan Is the Fall Essential You Didn't Know You Needed
Ever since that one photo of Katie Holmes in her Khaite cashmere bra and matching cardigan went viral last year, there's been a renewed interest in knit sets — for their ease, their polish, their comfort. Even before that paparazzi shot, they'd gotten a boost from Instagram-favorite brand Alessandra Rich, whose pastel-colored, rosebud-embellished cropped sweaters quickly became a favorite among influencers in recent seasons.
The market has since blown up to meet the demand for these cozy, easily layered knits. Now, you'll find options ranging from super-short to longline and from indie designer to mass market. Some have matching knit bra or camis you can wear with them; others, you can style over your own tops or on their own. And as we settle into all-pumpkin-everything season, a cropped cardigan is the unexpected essential you need in your wardrobe.
We've rounded up some of our favorite styles for fall — shop them all in the gallery, below.
