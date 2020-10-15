JW Anderson's Latest Collection for Uniqlo Is Inspired by a Day in London - Fashionista

Just imagine you're strolling through Notting Hill.
Jonathan Anderson turned to checked outerwear, stripped button-downs and other British staples for his latest collaboration with Uniqlo, his sixth with the Japanese retailer. 

In seasons past, the always-anticipated sartorial mashup has taken inspiration from various places in England. Fall 2020 is no different: The designer studied the rows of colorful houses and the street markets in Notting Hill, a quaint neighborhood in London. (You know the one.)

According to a press release, the latest JW Anderson x Uniqlo capsule "builds on the 'The Great British Outdoors' theme of the 2019 Fall collection through LifeWear that reinterprets British classics in exploring London, notably through iconic checkered patterns and duffle coat styles."  

The collection includes a variety of practical outerwear, from classic trench coats to neutral-toned shearling jackets. Easy-to-wear handkerchief skirts in a warm palette of autumnal hues and breezy pleats abound, as do pairs of relaxed fit, wide-leg pants, a few different sweater silhouettes and a couple of shirt dresses. The Fall 2020 pieces roll out on Uniqlo.com and in select stores beginning Thursday, Oct. 15. Outerwear prices range from $59.90 to $149.90; shirts, knits, pants and skirts hover between $39.90 and $59.90; the must-have backpack and cozy striped scarves go from $19.90 to $49.90. 

Shop every piece from the JW Anderson x Uniqlo Fall 2020 collaboration in the galleries below. 

