13 Cozy-Chic Knit Vests To Layer Over Everything

These playful pullovers are guaranteed to cheer up your winter looks.
Knit vests have the charisma to tip cardigans off fashion's top sweater spot this fall. The preppy garment served us well over the last few seasons, but it's time for its bookish, sleeveless counterpart to shine. 

From floral embroidery to checkered prints, designers punctuated their cold-weather collections with several playful vests that can be easily layered over any top, be it a well-worn T-shirt or a cotton-poplin blouse. 

Even though the prospect of leaving our homes may dwindle as temperatures drop, there's nothing like a cozy-chic knit to lift our spirits. Ahead, shop our favorite sweater vests in a range of price points and styles, so whether you're looking for a relaxed-fit, cropped silhouette or a super-chunky, color-blocked creation, there's bound to be an option for you. 

