13 Long Trench Coats That'll Ease You Into Heavy Outerwear

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

A trench coat is the perfect transitional garment to ease you into months of puffers, heavy wool coats and faux fur toppers. And while it's often thought of as a rain-ready pick-me-up for spring, the jacket is equally suited to fall.

This autumn, several designers have reimagined the traditional beige coat to make it more of a statement piece, while still keeping its practical and timeless qualities. From a silk option that could double as a chic stay-at-home robe to a slick recycled leather style, and from a camel puff-sleeve topper to a versatile utilitarian coat, click through the gallery below for 13 of the best long trench coats to shop now.

13 Gallery 13 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.