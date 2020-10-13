13 Shackets To Keep You Warm Through the Winter - Fashionista

13 Shackets To Keep You Warm Through the Winter

Meet your new favorite fashion hybrid.
GettyImages-1205856045

Designers love a hybrid garment. (Recall the French-cut denim panties, dubbed "janties," that went viral after making their runway debut in Y/Project's Spring 2019 collection.) Some are more novelty than anything else, but other sartorial mashups are actually rather smart. 

Take the "shacket," which is essentially a slightly oversize shirt made of a thicker and warmer material like wool so it can function as a jacket. It's ideal for fall, but it can also be worn through the winter as layering piece under a heavy coat and into spring as a transitional, lighter-weight option to throw on over a tank and bike shorts. Ahead, shop 13 options in a range of fabrications and colors, from a quilted burnt orange style to a cozy faux shearling topper. 

nanushka-navy-wool-martin-shirt-jacket
workwear shirt
aritzia utlity jacket
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

