13 Shackets To Keep You Warm Through the Winter

Designers love a hybrid garment. (Recall the French-cut denim panties, dubbed "janties," that went viral after making their runway debut in Y/Project's Spring 2019 collection.) Some are more novelty than anything else, but other sartorial mashups are actually rather smart.

Take the "shacket," which is essentially a slightly oversize shirt made of a thicker and warmer material like wool so it can function as a jacket. It's ideal for fall, but it can also be worn through the winter as layering piece under a heavy coat and into spring as a transitional, lighter-weight option to throw on over a tank and bike shorts. Ahead, shop 13 options in a range of fabrications and colors, from a quilted burnt orange style to a cozy faux shearling topper.

