Uniqlo +J Is Back With Timeless, Understated Outerwear and More

See the full lookbook from the revival of the iconic Jil Sander collaboration, which hits shelves in just a few weeks.

Uniqlo + J Fall 2020 campaign Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo

The fashion community rejoiced in August when Uniqlo announced it would be reviving its beloved collaboration with Jil Sander, +J. We haven't been able to buy Sander's stylish, practical, affordable coats for the Japanese apparel company since 2014 — and even that drop was only comprised of "greatest hits" from +J's three-year run, which ended in 2011. But nearly 10 years later, Sander is back and blessing us with new cold-weather wardrobe essentials.

Timeless and understated as ever, the new +J offering includes non-ugly down puffer coats, tailored wool coats, blazers and pants, oversized cashmere-blend styles, and some crisp shirts and soft knits for layering. There are 32 items for women, 25 for men and four accessories.

Prices range from $89.90 to $249.90 for outerwear, $59.90 to $99.90 for pants, $79.90 for skirts, $49.90 to $99.90 for shirts, $29.90 to $59.90 for cut and sewn items, $49.90 to $129.90 for knits, $59.90 to $69.90 for dresses and $39.90 to $129.90 for accessories.

"I set out to define the global modern uniform with this in mind: Clothes should be long-lasting and enduring," Sander said, in a statement. "They should serve the wearer and give her or him the energy and self-assurance which is so much needed in our global reality."

The new Uniqlo +J collection will launch Nov. 12 online and in stores. See the lookbooks for men and women in the galleries below.

Women's:

Men's:

