Great Outfits in Fashion History: Sinéad Burke in the Ideal Fall Trenchcoat

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

There are lots of reasons I'm a big Sinéad Burke fan girl: On top of tirelessly working to make changes in the fashion industry as an educator and advocate, she wrote a children's book and has taken on the role of editor-at-large and executive producer of adaptive design marketplace Juniper Unlimited, nbd. But also, the woman has an incredible sense of personal style. I often wait with bated breath to see what Burke wears to public appearances, thanks to her commitment to classic pieces with unexpected twists; think: a pleated shirtdress from Prada with a lipstick print, or a black Christopher Kane dress with rainbow crystal fringe at the sleeves.

One piece I'm still thinking about is the trenchcoat Burke wore to appear at the 2019 Business of Fashion symposium in Paris. It's a wardrobe staple, but hers is far from boring, thanks to the unexpected brown panel and flat stud detailing. Combined with a lace Burberry dress and a pair of leather sandals, it's the ideal transitional look for fall.

Ready to copy this move? Shop classic trenches with a twist in the gallery below:

4 Gallery 4 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.