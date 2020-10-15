Six One Is Hiring A Senior Account Executive In Los Angeles

Six One is an LA-based boutique agency specializing in beauty, wellness, and lifestyle with US and international clients.

Six One has an immediate opening for a Senior Account Executive in Los Angeles to join our dynamic team. You will gain hands-on experience working with globally recognized beauty, wellness, and lifestyle brands. This is an opportunity for a candidate that has PR experience who is looking for the next challenge and the chance to elevate with a new company. You will be working with a very welcoming and friendly atmosphere with a supportive team that is eager to share their knowledge.

At Six One our mandate is: Seek and support creative brands. Do good work. And be kind, always.

You should apply if:

You have a minimum of 5 years experience working at a PR agency or in-house (beauty, wellness, lifestyle experience required; CPG, food/beverage experience preferred)

You have established relationships with media across a variety of verticals and know how to leverage those relationships to secure impactful media opportunities

You are a strategic thinker, bring new ideas to the table, and love a creative brainstorm

You have exceptional interpersonal and relationship-building skills; adept at developing rapport with clients to maintain strong working relationships

Ability to manage multiple accounts with a proactive attitude and approach

You’re used to working in a fast-paced environment while remaining flexible, proactive, resourceful, and efficient

You enjoy over-delivering rather than meeting expectations and take genuine pride in your work

You are organized, detail-oriented, and able to excel at managing multiple projects simultaneously

You have strong decision-making abilities and accountability; this is an important role, own it!

You know how to maintain effective working relationships and have great judgment

You are constantly remaining up-to-date with the latest beauty and wellness trends

You know how to assign, supervise and manage others

You make friends wherever you go

Basic Qualifications:

B.A. in Public Relations/Communications, Journalism or Marketing

5+ years of relevant work experience in strategic communications, media relations, advocacy, journalism, or a related field

Passionate about the beauty industry

3+ Experience writing press releases, pitch writing, communication, and presentation skills

3+ years of experience building and managing media relationships that resulted in positive coverage

Ability to work remotely for the remainder of 2020; This position will return to office in Los Angeles 2021

Medical benefits, PTO, annual merit-based bonuses, Summer Fridays, and more.

About: Six One is an LA-based boutique agency specializing in beauty, wellness, and lifestyle with US and international clients. We are an equal opportunity employer and our team is committed to inclusivity and diversity.

Check out our reviews on Glassdoor and Instagram account at SixOne.Agency.

To Apply: Please send a cover letter, resume, and salary requirements to Lauren@six-one.com with the subject “Senior Account Executive”.