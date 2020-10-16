Kim Kardashian West Reunited With Paris Hilton to Promote New Velour Tracksuits for Skims

You can't announce the comeback of the plush fabric without its poster child.

Kim Kardashian West and Paris Hilton in pieces from Skims' Velour collection. Photo: Courtesy of Skims

Kim Kardashian West is bringing back velour tracksuits with the help of the plush fabric's poster child: Paris Hilton. The infamous Los Angeles duo reunited for paparazzi-style photos to announce the new Skims velour range, which launches on Oct. 21 exclusively on the brand's site. In true tabloid form, the campaign shows the pair in a parking garage and at a gas station convenience store looking their absolute laziest in the soon-to-be-released velvet pants with two giant Louis Vuitton Monogram Miroir Alma bags in hand.

The ultra-soft lineup is a mash-up of influencer-approved loungewear staples and the iconic Juicy Couture uniform of celebrity princesses pre-Instagram. West brought the classic zip-front hoodie into the social media age by giving it a slightly cropped silhouette and cinching it at the waist. Bottoms — a jogger and wide-leg pant — also feel fresh with tapering, a relaxed fit and elasticized waistbands. For tops, West stayed true to her favorite styles: there's a stretchy bandeau that's lined with a power mesh for added support; a long-sleeve sleep top that's done in a velour fleece and features satin piping detail around the collar, cuff and chest pocket; and a crew neck tank with a wide ringer neckband and banded armholes. Completing the collection is a luxe robe that is made for working from home.

The seven interchangeable styles are available in sizes XXS through 4X and come in four colors: honey, sienna, smoke and amethyst. Prices range from $42 for the bandeau to $128 for the robe.

Ahead of the product drop on Wednesday, we suggest you go dig up your fleece-lined Ugg boots, because these pieces go especially well with everything that "It" girls loved in 2006. See all the pieces from the Skims Velour collection in the gallery below.

