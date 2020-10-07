Must Read: 'Supermodels' Documentary Coming to AppleTV+, Precious Lee Talks Beauty With 'Elle'

Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

"Supermodels" documentary coming to AppleTV+

AppleTV+ acquired Barbara Kopple's documentary series "The Supermodels," which traces the careers, trajectories and cultural impacts of Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington and features interviews with the original "supers" themselves. A premiere date hasn't been announced. {Deadline}

Precious Lee talks beauty with Elle

Precious Lee hopped on a Zoom call with Elle's Chloe Hall to discuss her relationship with beauty, how life in quarantine has affected her routine and being the face of Make Up For Ever's latest campaign. "There are different variations of our beauty. And, as a Black woman, it's important for other Black women and young girls to see that represented in makeup," the model said. "Fashion and beauty go hand-in-hand, so when you're a girl and you're just getting into your own, and you're figuring out your look or whatever, or you're changing your style, that vision and that image that you see tied to makeup is important as well." {Elle}

The state of independent beauty post-pandemic

Beauty Independent spoke with 50 beauty and wellness brands about the effect Covid-19 has had on their businesses. They discussed if and how their sales and operations have changed, if and how they pivoted and what changes they predict we'll be seeing in the market (and customer) post-pandemic. {Beauty Independent}

ThirdLove announces recipient of inaugural The TL Effect

Earlier this summer, ThirdLove introduced a quarterly program through which the intimates brand would support an early-stage, consumer-focused company founded by a woman of color with a financial grant, marketing resources, access to office space and mentorship. The first recipient of The TL Effect, as it's called, was revealed on Wednesday: Kyütee Beauty, a direct-to-consumer nail glam brand founded by Arah Sims. {Fashionista Inbox}

Huge moments in fashion history that were inspired by Black culture

In Elle UK, Rashida Renée outlines some of the most impactful, frequently-referenced looks from fashion history that stem from Black culture and creators — even though they weren't and still often aren't credited — and explains why it's critical to not erase their origins. {Elle UK}

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.