Must Read: 'Teen Vogue' Presents 2020 Class of Generation Next Designers, 'Glamour' Announces 2020 Women of the Year

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Teen Vogue launches Generation Next presentation week

In lieu of a runway presentation, Teen Vogue is showcasing this year's class of Generation Next designers via a lookbook and a short film. The lookbook features images of the designers' favorite New York City muses in hand-selected pieces from their collections. The site will spotlight a different designer each day of the week. You can check daily for their debuts here. {Fashionista inbox}

Glamour announces 2020 Women of the Year

Glamour's 2020 Women of the Year list spotlights individuals who stepped up to make a positive impact amid the pandemic and racial reckoning. The magazine is honoring four essential workers from New York's Elmhurst Hospital, as well as Regina King, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund President and Director-Counsel Sherrilyn Ifill. {Glamour}

Can Black designers overcome longstanding obstacles to succeed in key retailers?

Black designers are experiencing a surge in demand from prominent stores, as well as customers, but many of the longstanding obstacles that have prevented Black-led labels from flourishing in key retailers are still in effect. In a piece for Business of Fashion, Chantal Fernandez looks at the way Black brands continue to struggle with access to funding and lack of support as they strive for greater visibility in the wholesale market. {Business of Fashion}

SheaMoisture's new campaign celebrates the beauty and resilience of Black women

On Monday SheaMoisture, a Black-founded and Black-led beauty and personal care brand, launched a new campaign that celebrates the resilience of Black women. The brand commissioned six Black female artists — Monica Ahanonu, Rachelle Baker, Bisa Butler, Alexis Eke, Linda Mawala and Reyna Noriega — to "create a distinctive and stirring campaign that brings to life the stories, legacy and heritage carried by Black women through generations," a press release notes. To coincide with the campaign launch, SheaMoisture has announced that it will donate proceeds from products sold to Black women entrepreneurs. {Fashionista inbox}

SheaMoisture's It Comes Naturally campaign. Photo: Courtesy of SheaMoisture

The Wall Group launches inclusion-focused mentorship program

The Wall Group announced the launch of a six-month mentorship program on Tuesday. According to WWD, the incubator will start in January and will pair six prospective artists with a personal mentor from the creative management company's New York and Los Angeles rosters. The program is designed to create more opportunity for underrepresented talent in the industry and is kicking off with a group of all-star mentors, including Naeemah Lafond, Karla Welch, Tiffany Reid and more. {WWD}

How politicians became fashion influencers

"In 2020, female political leaders have become bona fide style icons, arguably more broadly influential than the Hollywood celebrities and supermodels who are paid to look good," writes Christina Binkley in a piece for the November issue of Elle. "Traditional D.C. primness has been relaxed, led by an influx of young female leaders who have a fearless relationship with fashion," Binkley argues, pointing to several leading ladies, like Kamala Harris and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who have embraced fashion and a nontraditional power uniform through "vivid color palettes" and "simple tailoring." {Elle}

