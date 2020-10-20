Great Outfits in Fashion History (Beauty Edition): Tessa Thompson's 5-Ribbon Ponytail

Let's take a moment to get inspired by the skillful work of hairstylist Lacy Redway.

Tessa Thompson and a pup at the Disney+ screening of 'Lady and the Tramp.' Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Leave it to Tessa Thompson — and her masterful hairstylist Lacy Redway — to turn a Disney+ screening of "Lady and the Tramp" into an opportunity to serve up truly memorable beauty inspiration.

Fashionista covered her look, which included a Loewe pantsuit and a statement ponytail adorned with velvet bows, when the event in question actually took place a year ago. But nearly 365 days later, I'm still over here thinking about just how dreamy that hair was. To complement Thompson's angular suit, Redway created a sleek, shiny high pony and then accented the length of it with five velvet ribbons. It was so pretty that it almost distracted me from the fact that she was hanging out with a pup on the red carpet. I said almost!!

This hairstyle feels perfect for fall, so in case you'd like to attempt your own version of it — or just incorporate a little velvet into whatever look you're wearing — shop our picks in the gallery, below.

