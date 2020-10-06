The Last Line Is Hiring A Stylist For Its Bleecker Street Location (New York, NY)

The Last Line is looking for a motivated, positive, friendly, and service-oriented Stylist to join our Bleecker store team in NYC.

Stylist, Bleecker

The Last Line

Stylist, Bleecker; Full time [hourly or salaried] position;

Role Summary

Reporting into the General Manager and based out of our Bleecker store, this person will engage day-to-day with clients to provide exceptional customer service experience by greeting, listening, and assisting customers in exceeding their needs and demonstrating excellent knowledge of our products. This role will work within a blended digital and retail proposition to extend personalized styling and shopping services and is responsible for generating sales through exceptional client relations and product knowledge while acting as an ambassador for the brand.

Our ideal candidate is an autonomous self-starter with outstanding interpersonal skills, has a thorough understanding of the fine jewelry consumer and a sympathetic approach to her needs and expectations, and can build and maintain relationships. You are interested in The Last Line and excited to join a rapidly growing company. You have experience working in luxury, clienteling, and have been in a sales role--ideally with fine jewelry.

Essential Skills and Experience:

Relevant experience in customer-facing luxury e-commerce, service or retail

Past experience with a luxury product and a keen understanding of luxury client attributes, needs, and expectations

Familiarity in working with fine jewelry products; bonus points for gemstone knowledge

Superior client, product awareness, and exceptional ability to match this knowledge to customers’ needs

High flexibility and ability to adapt to different customers

Proven ability to drive loyalty-building, positive and inclusive customer experiences

Computer literacy and a competent understanding of e-commerce

Excellent English verbal and written communication skills

Open availability to work days, nights, and weekends

Located in the NYC area

To Apply: Please send your resume to amber@thisisthelast.com, subject line Stylist.