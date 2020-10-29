Sponsored Story

THE LUX LOGIC IS SEEKING AN ADMINISTRATIVE + OPERATIONS INTERN (Remote)

CALLING ALL ADMIN GURUS!
WHO ARE WE:

The Lux Logic is a cutting edge brand management and business development agency that focuses on bringing our clients vision to life. We value our craft and have a deep passion for all things branding and evolution!

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR:

The Lux Logic is looking for an energized & detail oriented intern to join The Lux Logic’s team! This role will directly support the Founder on all administrative tasks including, but not limited to: research/outreach, client onboarding, email/calendar management, social media management and creation, and other housekeeping needs.

Candidates should be highly organized and have strong communication and writing skills. The ideal intern is on the cusp of the brand management and development industry, with knowledge of influencers, emerging social trends, and all things popular culture.

This Should Describe You:

  • Passion for organizing and staying up-to-date with tasks
  • Interested in social media and brand development
  • You know how to search and find what you’re looking for
  • Passion for the luxury space
  • Highly organized and detail orientated
  • Can-do attitude, no task is too small
  • Not afraid to express opinions and ideas

Requirements:

  • Open to students and postgraduates
  • This is an unpaid internship with growth potential
  • This is a remote internship, must have a working laptop with the capability to video chat
  • 3 - 4 days a week, for 4 hours

This is an unpaid internship, college credit only.

If this sounds like you, please send an email with your resume to theluxlogic@gmail.com - Subject: ADMIN GURU

“Make it Lux with our Logic” 

