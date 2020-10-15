Must Read: Timothée Chalamet Covers 'GQ,' How Brands Are Preparing for Lockdown 2.0

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Timothée Chalamet covers GQ

"Dune" may be delayed until 2021, but here's something to tide you over: Timothée Chalamet, who will star as Paul Atreides in the upcoming Denis Villeneuve adaption, covers the November 2020 issue of GQ. Photographed in Woodstock by Renell Medrano, styled by Mobolaji Dawodu and profiled by Daniel Riley, the actor discusses the past few years of his career, his upcoming projects and finding his footing in the industry. {GQ}

How brands are preparing for Lockdown 2.0

In Business of Fashion, Cathaleen Chen and Tamison O'Connor report on how fashion designers and brands are bracing themselves for the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States, dealing with unsold inventory from the spring and navigating — or fully abandoning — the wholesale model in response to the ongoing health crisis. {Business of Fashion}



What does "vote" merch even mean in 2020?

Eliza Brooke delves into the phenomenon that is "vote" merch — its rise, its impact and its significance — for Vox, speaking with people who have purchased pieces emblazoned with "vote" messaging and with people who have made their own about their motivations and reasoning. {Vox}

The North Face debuts "Reset Normal" campaign, Explore Fund Council with Lena Waithe

A new global initiative by The North Face wants to encourage people to explore the outdoors, while also addressing the racial inequities that exist in this space. Through "Reset Normal," the company is starting the Explore Fund Council, "a global fellowship with the goal of bringing together passionate experts across culture, entertainment, academia and the outdoors to develop ideas and potential scalable solutions to help support access to exploration," according to a press release. It brought on Lena Waithe, as well as Jimmy Chin, as experts to launch the program, which will then inform how The North Face distributes a $7 million financial commitment among "organizations with the goal of building equity in the outdoors and creating opportunities for all." {Fashionista Inbox}

Nordstrom introduces Inclusive Beauty section

Nordstrom is adding a new hub to its beauty section called Inclusive Beauty, where shoppers can pick up products from Black-founded brands. At launch, there are items from Baby Tress, Beauty Bakerie, BeautyStat, Bomba Curls, Briogeo, Epara and MANTL. It's worth noting, however, that Nordstrom has yet to sign on or respond to the 15 Percent Pledge. {Fashionista Inbox}

