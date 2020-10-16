Tory Burch Grounds Beauty in Utility for Spring 2021

Inspired by the Shaker aesthetic of her childhood school, the collection is a return to simplicity.

It has been interesting to see the varied ways designers have responded to the constraints of the pandemic through their visions for Spring 2021. These collections, which would have been conceived early on in quarantine, have ranged from the restrained to the colorful, from facing our often scary reality head-on to living a head-in-the-clouds fantasy. The latest from Tory Burch falls somewhere in between those poles.

Inspired by the Quaker aesthetic of her childhood school, the brand's Spring 2021 collection is a return to simplicity for Burch, whose most recent showings have often included lots of color and pattern. The notes quote a Quaker maxim — "Beauty rests in utility" — that explains all of the "unfussy" silhouettes, the neutral-based color palette and the layerable pieces.

"We worked through the challenges of uncertainty, isolation and distance, using our imaginations to travel in our minds and to find new ways to connect," Burch said, in a statement. "We emerged with a renewed interest in restraint, simplicity and creativity, translated through timeless, uncomplicated clothing that defines classic sportswear — it feels right and what women are looking for in a world compressed by seismic cultural changes."

But Burch doesn't abandon luxury: The details, as usual, make all the difference — lace-trimmed collars, beaded macrame fringe and just a hint of sparkle. Instead of a structured bag or a high heel, the key finishing touches here are a substantial laid-back sandal or a collapsable leather tote. It's exactly how her customer will want to dress come warmer weather, whether they'll still working from home or back out in the world at large.

