Must Read: Stars of 'The Crown' Cover 'Town & Country,' Shayne Oliver Talks Hood By Air's Next Chapter

Stars of "The Crown" cover Town & Country

Josh O'Connor, Emma Corrin and Emerald Fennell — who play Prince Charles, Princess Diana and Camilla Parker Bowles, respectively, on the upcoming fourth season of "The Crown" — cover the November 2020 issue of Town & Country. Elizabeth Holmes speaks with the actors about stepping into these historic shoes and retelling the infamous love triangle, while also getting into what viewers might expect from the new episodes, which drop on Netflix on Nov. 15. {Town & Country}

Shayne Oliver talks Hood By Air's next chapter

For the latest issue of Paper, Hood By Air designed an inverted flag to appear on the cover, as part of the magazine's America series. In the accompanying feature, Founder Shayne Oliver tells Channing Hargrove about the latest iteration of the brand (announced earlier this summer). Hargrove also discusses the larger impact Oliver has had on luxury fashion throughout his career. {Paper}

A new sustainable marketplace launches today

Prynne was founded in 2018 by photographer and creative producer Devon Lach as a feminist magazine. Today, it's expanding into e-commerce with a new platform that highlights sustainably- and ethically-made products while educating shoppers on what those labels mean (and why they're important). "While running the magazine, I was inspired by the amazing brand founders I was interviewing and realized if we could all come together, we could make a dent in practices of the fast fashion industry," Lach says, in a statement. "Removing the barrier to entry by making sustainable fashion inspiring and understandable makes it easier for people to act on those inclinations." {Fashionista Inbox}

How influencers are using their platforms to educate and inform

In The Zoe Report, Gianluca Russo talks to Sophie Roe, Nicolette Mason and Gild Creative Group's Tiffany Hardin about the responsibility influencers have to address and bring attention to societal issues, as well amplify marginalized voices, on their platforms. "If you can influence people to buy a purse, then you should also be able to find a creative way to influence people to care about Black people," Roe said. {The Zoe Report}

