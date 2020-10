Upstate Stock was born out of the simple fact that American manufacturing of the highest quality still exists.

Upstate Stock is looking for a Production Assistant at our East Williamsburg location. The position will be involved in facilitating all production, whether it's making candles or sewing hats as we make over 100 products at this location. Some sewing experience is a must.

Please email bram@upstatestock.com with resumes, subject line Production Assistant.