Must Read: 'V' Releases 12 Vote-Themed Covers for Thought Leaders Issue, the Black Innovators Transforming the Beauty Industry

Photo: Inez and Vinoodh/Courtesy of V

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

V magazine releases 12 covers for its "Thought Leaders" issue

For its latest edition, V127, V magazine is sending a message to its audience. The "Thought Leaders" issue has 12 individual covers — starring Bella Hadid, Chris Evans, Halsey, Jaden Smith, Janaya Future Khan, Janelle Monáe, Jennifer Lawrence, Julianne Moore, Mariah Carey, Megan Rapinoe, Paperboy Prince and Taylor Swift — photographed by Inez and Vinoodh, with the publication's signature "V" logo turned into a "vote" call-to-action. Inside, there's a single story, in which 45 musicians, politicians, models and influential figures talk about activism, politics and culture. See all the covers below and at vmagazine.com. {Fashionista Inbox}

12 Gallery 12 Images

The Black innovators making the beauty industry more inclusive

In Harper's Bazaar, Crystal Martin brings attention to the Black innovators — the doctors, the scientists and the entrepreneurs — working behind the scenes to diversify the beauty industry, from the product up. "Combined with real science, having a difference in perspective or personal story to tell is transforming how business is done," Martin writes. "And the women at the forefront of this movement aren’t always celebrities or CEOs — they're scientists, doctors and indie entrepreneurs who are changing the way we think about beauty." {Harper's Bazaar}

Robin Givhan talks fashion writing with Cultured

Eugenie Dalland profiled the Washington Post's Robin Givhan for Cultured, speaking with the Pulitzer Prize-nominated critic about how she got her start (and what led her to the fashion beat), what she finds interesting about the industry and how her experience writing about fashion set her up for writing about other topics. (She was recently promoted to senior critic-at-large at the Washington Post, expanding the scope of her coverage.) {Cultured}

