Must Read: Sustainability Is Driving the Resale Boom, Bustle Digital Group Staffers Form Union

Photo: Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

The increased importance of sustainability is driving the resale boom

A new resale report released by Vestiaire Collective and Boston Consulting Group reveals that the growing importance of sustainability is largely responsible for driving the resale boom. In the survey of 7,000 individuals from six different countries, 70% of respondents in 2020 said they feel compelled to shop for preowned goods in an effort to become more sustainable, compared with 62% in 2018. {Fashionista inbox}

Bustle Digital Group staffers form union

Employees at Bustle Digital Group are joining forces with the Writers Guild of America East to form a union. In an internal memo obtained by WWD, the staffers said they are unionizing to fight for transparent compensation and benefits for part-time staffers, as well as accountability for diversity, equity and inclusion. {WWD}

Madewell gets into athleisure

Madewell has fallen under the 2020 athleisure spell and on Tuesday is launching a line of loungewear-leaning wardrobe staples. The range, dubbed "Make Weekends Longer (MWL)," features 25 styles of sweatpants and hoodies that are designed to seamlessly pair with the brand's denim and go-to fall pieces. Prices range from $60 for a crewneck sweatshirt to $98 for a comfy pull-on jumpsuit. You can shop the collection here. {Fashionista inbox}

Photo: Courtesy of Madewell

Meet the new adaptive clothing marketplace led by Sinéad Burke

Despite a few capsule collections by mainstream fashion brands, the market for clothes for people with disabilities remains hugely underserved. That's why educator and advocate Sinéad Burke has taken on the role of executive producer and editor-at-large at adaptive design marketplace Juniper Unlimited, which launches today in the United States. As Bella Webb writes, the site wants to combine commerce with content to create a community built by and for people with disabilities. Eight brands currently live on Juniper and it will launch more over the next six months through university partner programs, making it an incubator for both existing brands and new innovations. {Vogue Business}

Behind the creation of a new fashion print archive in Oslo

In a story for The New York Times, Vanessa Friedman sheds light on an unlikely fashion project between two unlikely collaborators in Oslo, Norway. Called the International Library for Fashion Research, the project aims to be "the most comprehensive and important facility of specialized fashion research — and the most unique archive of modern fashion publications in the world." In addition to books and periodicals, the library will feature show invitations, brand magazines, look books and direct mail produced from 1975 to the present. Its digital incarnation was unveiled on Oct. 15 and it will open its physical doors to the public next spring. {The New York Times}

