Great Outfits in Fashion History: Vivica A. Fox in Nautical Chanel

Headscarves, a favorite fashion accessory of the early 2000s, seem to be making a strong comeback, so it's fun to look back at celebrity outfits from that era to see how they were styled in their heyday. One of the best examples I spotted recently was this look on prolific actor Vivica A. Fox from 2002.

Though this style of headscarf may have once been associated with Russian "peasants," Fox's look was decidedly luxe thanks to the large Chanel logo — also placed intriguingly on the anterior side of the elbows on her moto jacket. Paired with crisp white pants, strappy sandals and hoop earrings, Fox looked ready to step onto a yacht — or just bring a very nautical vibe to the red carpet at the premiere of the first film in the "Barbershop" franchise.

I could easily see a Bella Hadid or similar 2000s trend-pusher sporting a designer-logoed scarf on Instagram today (probably on an actual yacht). I'm personally thinking of stocking up on a few in case I ever need to disguise a bad hair day or someone offers me a breezy ride down the PCH in a convertible (a long-unfulfilled fantasy). They also work as a face mask alternative or, of course, a way to protect your hair while you sleep.

