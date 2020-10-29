Great Outfits in Fashion History: Yalitza Aparicio in Red Miu Miu

Photo: John Kopaloff/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Fairly high on the list of excellent press tours we took for granted back when those were a thing, was Yalitza Aparicio's for "Roma" throughout 2019. The breakout star's red-carpet run was particularly notable thanks to her and her stylist Sophie Lopez's clearly excellent relationship with the people at Prada and Miu Miu — and one such unappreciated product of that was this punchy red look by the latter.

I love the simplicity of the classic shape, with the bow across the neckline adding just the right amount of playfulness. I also love how the styling wasn't overdone either, just a pair of matching pumps, an elegant diamond ring, nude nails and a matching red lip.

Earth tones may be dominating fashion right now, but remembering this look makes me want to add the occasional pop of red into my wardrobe. Below, shop the hue in a range of styles, since cocktail dresses may not exactly be on your shopping list at the moment.

